Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton to miss a second straight game, going on COVID-19 list

Quarterback Andy Dalton will be placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID 19 list by the Dallas Cowboys and will miss his second straight game, per multiple reports.

Dalton missed the 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday due to concussion.

Now, he is out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to COVID-19.

It is unclear if Dalton has coronavirus or came into contact with someone with the virus.

It is also unclear if rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci will start for a second straight week.

DiNucci was a huge liability against the Eagles, where he was seemingly overwhelmed in his first start.

He completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards but rarely looked down the field. He was sacked four times and lost two fumbles.

“This NFL thing, it’s hard,” DiNucci said after the game.

Cowboys owner agreed with a blunt assessment of the rookie quarterback on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday.

“I think it was a lot for him,” Jones said. “I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have him come in under those circumstances, and that’s almost trite.

“It was, frankly, more than he could handle.”

Other options to start for the Cowboys include Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush, who was recently added to the practice squad.

But the loss of Dalton is a huge setback heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers, the league’s last remaining undefeated team at 7-0.

His return was one of the things the Cowboys were counted on to hopefully revive their season over the final eight games.

The Cowboys (2-6) have lost three straight games by a combined score 86-22 and have scored just one touchdown during that span.

Dalton is the first Cowboys player to be placed on the COVID-19 list since the start of training camp when cornerback Saivion Smith and receiver Jon’vea Johnson tested positive.

Smith has since been released. Johnson is on the practice squad.