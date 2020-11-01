Dallas Cowboys show fight, but sputter again behind rookie DiNucci in loss to Eagles

Not only did the Dallas Cowboys have the will to put off the seemingly improbable Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field but this seemingly downtrodden team also brought some moxie to the affair for the first time in two weeks.

Ultimately, the skill proved to be lacking with rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci at the helm in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, extending the Cowboys (2-6) losing streak to three games.

Philadelphia (3-4-1) remains in first place in the NFC East and the Cowboys have now gone eight quarters without scoring a touchdown.

But unlike the past previous blowout losses of 38-10 and 25-3 to Arizona and Washington, the Cowboys showed some fight, one week after not lifting a finger to defend concussed quarterback Andy Dalton following an illegal hit.

Sunday’s game was decided when DiNucci, who became the 14th rookie to start a game in team history, was sacked and stripped by T.J. Edwards. Safety Rodney McCloud picked it up and returned it 53 yards to the end zone with 5:18 left in the game.

With Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton sidelined by injuries, DiNucci (21 of 40 passes, 180 yards) became the third different quarterback to start for the Cowboys this season. There were questions as to how conservative the team would play. They did not play conventional football.

There was a double reverse to receiver CeeDee Lamb on the second play of the game.

The Cowboys also unveiled the wildcat formation for the first time with running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson taking direct snaps from center.

There was also a Jet sweep to Tony Pollard with Elliott as the lead blocker and a fake reverse to Lamb, gaining 14 yards.

And they even called two receiver passes from Wilson, though he pulled it down to run each time.

It marked the seventh straight game that the Cowboys suffered a double-digit loss, but their much-maligned defense did force four turnovers — including two interceptions by rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs — one more than in their first seven game combined.

And the unit also showed some pride by registering a season-high four sacks on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and two fumbles and stopping the Eagles twice on fourth down. However, he did throw touchdown passes of two and nine yards to former TCU receiver Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham.

The Eagles gifted the Cowboys two field goals in the first half with brazen and disrespectful decisions to go for it on fourth down near midfield in the second quarter.

The first one fourth and 3 at the Dallas 44 resulted in a sack and forced fumble by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

The Cowboys turned into a 49-yard field goal, his second of his game.

The second came with 41 seconds left in the first half when fourth and 1 pass on Dallas 44 went in complete.

An 11-yard pass to Michael Gallup helped set up a 59-yard field goal from Zuerlein with 10 seconds left in the half. The line-drive knuckler was the third-longest kick of his career behind makes of 60 and 61 yards and it gave the Cowboys a 9-7 lead at halftime.

It was the first halftime lead by the Cowboys since the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

It also marked the first time the Cowboys hadn’t trailed by double digits in the first half in seven games and hadn’t lost the turnover battle in as many contests.

Diggs twice turned back the Eagles with interceptions of Wentz in the end zone.

The first one game in the second quarter and second one came on the opening drive of the third.

Diggs is the first Cowboys rookie cornerback to have two picks in a single game since Terence Newman had three at Washington in December 2003. Diggs broke a six-game interception-less streak by the Cowboys. The last one came in the season opener by Chido Awuzie..

But Diggs was also burned by Travis Fulgham for the 32-yard reception in the first quarter, setting up the 2-yard touchdown pass to Reagor. And he gave up the 9-yard touchdown pass to Fulgham in the third quarter. The Eagles took a 15-9 lead on a two-point conversion to Reagor.

The Cowboys host the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) next Sunday at AT&T Stadium.