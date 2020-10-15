Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott cherishes well wishes, will be back ‘stronger and better’

Quarterback Dak Prescott has a message for his Dallas Cowboys teammates: he will be back better than ever.

Prescott sent his first public message since suffering a compound fracture of his ankle in last Sunday’s game via his Instagram story on Wednesday morning.

The message was in response to a get well video published on social media by his teammates on Tuesday in hopes of cheering him up and keeping him in the loop ￼after Prescott suffered a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation on his right ankle in Sunday’s 37-34 victory against the New York Giants.

Prescott had surgery on Sunday night to repair the injury. He was released from the hospital on Monday.

He took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the good wishes and added a promise.

“Forever thankful for the love and support I’ve received. I’ll be back stronger and better. Thank you all,” Prescott said on his Instagram story.

Prescott then followed with his own video to fans as he was driving to the doctor for the first time to get his ankle checked out post surgery.

“I want everyone to know I am doing well,” Prescott said. “I can’t thank you enough for your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. I just want to say thank you. Just knowing I have that much love and support makes a huge difference. Just ready to start this road to comeback. This adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I am ready to move forward and write it.”

The rehab and recovery is expected to take four-to-six months.

Owner Jerry Jones said he expects Prescott to be ready to back on the field with his teammates by April or early May.

And he expects him to be back with the Cowboys even though the contract remains an issue.

Prescott is a free agent in 2021. The Cowboys will need to place the franchise tag on him again or sign him to a long-term deal to retain his services.