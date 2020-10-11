Surgery to repair Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s fractured ankle deemed a success

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle on Sunday night was a success, according to sources.

Per ESPN, the Cowboys brought in noted foot and ankle doctor Gene Curry to do the repair Sunday night to clean out the wound and repair the fracture at a local hospital.

There is no timetable yet on his recovery but Prescott’s 2020 season is over.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called the injury heartbreaking.

“I know this young man very well,” Jones said in a statement. “I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life. And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.

“He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”

Former TCU star and Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton replaced Prescott following the injury in the third quarter and rallied the Cowboys to a 37-34 victory against the New York Giants.

But after the game most of the sentiment in the Cowboys locker room was for Prescott, who was in the midst of a record-breaking season with more passing yards through four games than anyone in NFL history and seemingly on the brink of cashing in with a long-term contract extension after the season.

Prescott played the 2020 season on the franchise tag of $31.4 million and will be a free agent in 2021.

“You absolutely hate it for Dak,” Dalton said. “The way that he was playing this year and everything he’s put into it, I hate to see that for him. It’s emotional. … It’s been a lot of fun to be around him ever since I got here, just to see how he works and how he prepares, and you can see just the way he was playing this year.”

Said coach Mike McCarthy: “I feel terrible for him. He was having a tremendous year. I have no doubt he will bounce back and this will be another chapter of his great story.”