‘Let it go.’ Frustration lingers, but Cowboys players focused on Bills, Thanksgiving

The good news about a short week is that there is no time to dwell on the past.

So while owner Jerry Jones as well as many Cowboys are still frustrated over Sunday’s 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots, the players have moved on to Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills (8-3).

“After we lose a game like that guys are eager to get back on the field,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “One good thing about the short week is you get right back out there three days later. So guys are hungry, champing at the bit to get out there and play on Thanksgiving and show what we got.”

Said center Travis Frederick: “We don’t have time to dwell on the past. We have to play a game here in about 48 hours. We’ve got to move forward and let it go.”

The Cowboys don’t have time to dwell on the past or ponder Jones’ critical comments about the team and the coaching staff following the Patriots game.

Tight end Jason Witten said the comments were no big deal and haven’t had an impact in the locker room.

“It’s the NFL. Look, you can’t have it both ways,” Witten said. “That’s the way it’s going to be. I think everyone understands the clear expectations he had for the team. It’s not an issue.”

Elliott, meanwhile, said he hadn’t even heard them.

“I don’t know what he said. No,” Elliott said.

But he allowed that the team was as frustrated as anyone about its record and performance. The good news is that the Cowboys still control their own destiny and have time to turn it around.

At 6-5, they remain one game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) atop the NFC East.

“Yeah, there’s frustration. Just with us not winning you’re going to be frustrated,” Elliott said. “Where we are grateful is that we do control our destiny and we can control our destiny in these last games and get into these playoffs.”

And if there is one thing the team can build on from the Patriots game is the traction they made on the ground after woeful performances in the previous two games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions when Elliott rushed for 92 yards on 46 carries combined.

He had 86 yards on 21 carries against the Patriots and backup Tony Pollard had 19 on four carries.

“I do think we did a great job of running the ball,” Elliott said. “I mean that one drive we ran the same play seven times in a row and it really did show the identity of this team and I think it definitely, it was good for us to be out there, move the guys out of the way like that.”

Continuing to run the ball well will be important against a Bills defense that is third against the pass but 15th against the run, giving up 104.4 yards per game.