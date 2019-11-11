Dak Prescott won’t second-guess play-calling after Cowboys’ ‘frustrating’ loss

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wasn’t interested in second-guessing the play-calling after losing to the Minnesota Vikings 28-24 Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott, who threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns, called the loss frustating and agreed it was a wasted opportunity for a statement win.

Here are Prescott’s post-game comments via the Cowboys’ transcription service:

On how hard this loss is after the opportunity to win at the end:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Yeah, it’s frustrating, definitely frustrating. We had a chance, an opportunity right there at the end. A quarterback can’t ask for more – the ball in your hands, fourth down, chance to make a throw to win the game. They made a great play. They made more plays than we did when it counted and beat us situationally.”

On the second and third call in the final minute of the game:

“You have to go back and look at the situation. You don’t to leave too much time on the clock for them. So, I’m not going to question the play calling. There were opportunities. We just have to do better at executing those plays. It’s as simple as that. Every guy in that locker room would say that.”

On if the Vikings defense did anything he wasn’t expecting:

“Not at all. They are a defense that has confidence in who they are. They have confidence in the front four, that they are getting the job done and playing shell. That’s what they did all night long. They sprinkled in single high and everything that they’ve done all year long. There was nothing surprising.”

On how the Vikings’ defense slowed down Ezekiel Elliott:

“I hand it off right and bootleg out. I have to go back and look at film. I don’t have those answers for you.”

On this team’s struggles starting slow:

“We were down 14-0 and we came back. We came back and gave ourselves a chance. At 14-14, it’s a 0-0 ball game at that point. Slow start or not, we have to stop doing that, but we got over that, right? We overcame that and, as I said, gave ourselves an opportunity.”

On Amari Cooper’s play tonight:

“He did a great job. He did what Amari Cooper does. He took advantage of his opportunities. I threw him the ball and he made some unbelievable sideline catches all night long. He just showed up and did what he’s done his whole career and during his time with the Cowboys.”

On achieving multiple conversions on third and long tonight:

“It was just great play calling, being able to get back. The offensive line did a great job protecting. I just went through the reads and trusted it and let it rip. Guys continuously made plays and we did well.”

On difficulty executing:

“I agree with the guys in the locker room that are play calling. As I said, you ask that offensive line, you ask the running back, they’re going to say that they need to execute those plays. We get through that first down, no one in here is even talking about the fact that they took the ball out of my hands. It comes down to execution. We just have to execute those plays. As I said, the linemen would say that, the running backs would say that. The whole team would say that. They’re not going to talk about what we should have done or what we could have done. We just have to learn from it and do better next time.”

On how much the offense works on sideline catches during the week:

“When they come up, they come up. That’s playing ball, right there. It’s just rolling out, trying to make a play. He [Amari Cooper] is just an exceptional play maker. You have to give him a chance and he makes the plays over and over.”

On the potential for the last play:

“The ball was in my hands. I couldn’t ask for anything else. As I said, we had a great drive. I told the offensive line that we’re going to go down there, 90 plus yards, and we’re going to stick it in the end zone. Fourth down, ball in my hand, I can’t ask for anything more than that. I just have to make the play, make a throw that we can capitalize and get the first down on. Can’t ask for anything else but the ball in my hands in that situation.”

On if he was surprised by the lack of a penalty on the potential Jason Witten TD:

“I’m not surprised anymore about flags, getting them or not getting them. I just play the game. I said it last week that I just play the game. I’m going to let them ref and I’m going to play the game the best I can. I’m not going to sit there and ask or beg. If we get it, we get it. We’ve been in a lot of situations this season that are obviously controversial, and we’ve been asked about it. For me, it’s about playing the games and executing it, keeping the refs out of it.”

On the team’s current place in the NFC:

“We’re 5-4, tied for first place in the division. We’re on to next week. We’re on to a tough road game, going up north. We have to go win that game. One day at a time, that’s how we’re going to take it, that’s our approach. I’ve said it before that we’re going to lock arms. We’re going to get better. This tape has a lot for us to learn from. Sure, it’s not the outcome we wanted but there’s a lot for us to learn from and grow from. We will, and we will become better because of it.”

Was this game a missed opportunity to make a strong statement?

“Absolutely.”

On the identity of this team:

“We’re a confident team. We’re not going to let anybody outside of that locker room get in between us. We’re going to stay close together. We’re going to just keep working, put our heads down and do exactly – we still control our own destiny. As long as we can do that, we can’t ask for anything more.”