Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman arrested in Frisco on marijuana, gun charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93), who is currently on injured reserve, was arrested on weed and unlawful possession of a weapon charges Wednesday morning in Frisco. AP

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested Wednesday morning in Frisco after police found marijuana and a gun in his car during a routine traffic stop, according at a source.

Frisco police department spokesman Sgt. Evan Mattei said Ross was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Ross is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

He played three games with the Cowboys in 2017 after he was signed from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, filling the roster spot created by Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension.

He played the 13 games with the Cowboys in 2018, notching 14 tackles and a sack in a reserve role.