Cowboys start slow but get black cat voodoo in 37-18 blowout of the Giants

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup stays in bounds as he flips over the goal line to score a touchdown against the New York Giants. AP

At this point, the Dallas Cowboys can’t worry about style points. They just need to cross their fingers and stack wins together.

Or at least, count on the voodoo of a black cat.

That certainly proved to be the case in Mondays’ 37-18 victory against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

It was their second straight victory following a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys (5-3) are firmly atop the NFC East with a 4-0 mark in the division.

It wasn’t pretty and it certainly didn’t look like they carried any momentum built in their victory against the Philadelphia Eagles before last week’s bye.

Trailing 9-3 in the second quarter — and seemingly listless as well as mistake prone thanks an interception and a fumble — the Cowboys awakened after play stopped when a black cat ran on the field.

The Cowboys outscored the Giants 34-9 the rest of the way, thanks to three touchdown passes for quarterback Dak Prescott, including a 44-yarder to Amari Cooper with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter to blow the game open.

Jourdan Lewis added a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the final minutes after a sack and forced fumble from defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

Cooper’s effort was seemingly miraculous after he left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and was seen limping badly on the sideline.

But he was on the field when the Cowboys scored 10 points in the final 1:05 of the second quarter, a 42-yard pass to tight end Blake Jarwin and a 52-yard field goal from Brett Maher as time expired to give the Cowboys a 13-12 halftime lead.

Prescott also tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the fourth quarter.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had 139 yards on 23 carries.

And the Cowboys defense forced three turnovers, recorded five sacks and forced the Giants to settle for field goals after drives to the 3, 7 and 11.

The Cowboys have a short week before facing the Minnesota Vikings (6-3) Sunday night at AT&T Stadium to begin a season-defining stretch over the next month that includes games at the Detroit Lions, at the New England Patriots and at home against Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day before before playing at the Chicago Bears seven days later.