Watch as the New York Giants pick off Dak Prescott on first play from scrimmage

Dak Prescott had thrown 13 touchdowns to zero interceptions during his last five outings vs. the New York Giants, winning all five matchups.

But on Monday night during MNF, Prescott threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage.

New York Giants’ Antoine Bethea picked off Prescott to start the night.

It was the first interception thrown by Prescott vs. the Giants in 184 pass attempts.

It was also Bethea’s 25th career INT.

The Giants got a field goal out of the turnover to lead the Cowboys 3-0 in the first quarter.

