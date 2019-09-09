Dallas Cowboys
‘Whatever Cowboys are paying Kellen Moore … triple it.’ Dak and offense earn raves.
Nice start! Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore impresses in debut
As the Dallas Cowboys’ 35-17 win over the New York Giants unfolded Sunday afternoon, it became clear that first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was having a good day.
Not only did his quarterback Dak Prescott set a Cowboys’ record with a perfect 158.3 passer rating while becoming the first Dallas QB to throw for over 400 yards (405 to be exact) in a season opener, but Moore’s offense appeared more inventive and intuitive than in recent years.
Oh, and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance and received a sweet video tribute from the Cowboys, who introduced him during the first half.
Fans, former players and national media members noticed too and praised the Cowboys on social media. Here’s a sampling.
