‘Whatever Cowboys are paying Kellen Moore … triple it.’ Dak and offense earn raves.

Nice start! Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore impresses in debut Dallas Cowboys' first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the beginning and end were a little rough but the middle of the game "was pretty good" for the offense in Sunday's 35-17 win over the New York Giants.

As the Dallas Cowboys’ 35-17 win over the New York Giants unfolded Sunday afternoon, it became clear that first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was having a good day.

Not only did his quarterback Dak Prescott set a Cowboys’ record with a perfect 158.3 passer rating while becoming the first Dallas QB to throw for over 400 yards (405 to be exact) in a season opener, but Moore’s offense appeared more inventive and intuitive than in recent years.

Oh, and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance and received a sweet video tribute from the Cowboys, who introduced him during the first half.

Fans, former players and national media members noticed too and praised the Cowboys on social media. Here’s a sampling.

Kellen Moore you was outstanding today!!!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 8, 2019

Something I really liked from Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboy offense today.



Note the window dressing on this snap - Tavon in motion left, Witten misdirection right, and Read-option for QB



Welcome to an exciting new era, #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/Kflbh7kU9f — Lennon Rush (@LRushDFW) September 9, 2019

Today was the first Cowboys game in a long time where just watching the game you didn't really know what was going to happen offensively. That was nice. — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) September 9, 2019

The whole #Cowboys operation worked at an A+ level today. Complete domination. https://t.co/ZZANr3p6xd — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 9, 2019

After today one of Dirk's new post playing career gigs is set. Must go to every Cowboys game pic.twitter.com/K6KpyPzFOY — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) September 8, 2019

When you hate that the #Cowboys are killing it but love Kellen Moore pic.twitter.com/b6JlFB7Taf — Chris Strickley (@ChrisStrickley) September 8, 2019

With a minimum of 20 passes, @dak has become:



1. First QB since Ben Roethlisberger & Jared Goff last year to achieve perfect passer rating (158.3)



2. First #Cowboys QB to do so



3. 30th QB in NFL history to ever do it — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 8, 2019

Whatever the Cowboys are paying Kellen Moore, they need to triple it at a halftime. INCREDIBLE how different Dak looks this year from season's past. Like a completely different quarterback. Amazing what good coaching can do for an already talented guy — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 8, 2019

Dak Prescott looks unbelievably good. #Cowboys — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 8, 2019

I like I’m in love with this Cowboys new offense. Seriously. They are using Dak’s legs in important situations. Tons of play action pass. Screens. Run plays into good box counts — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 8, 2019

Cowboys offense is looking good!!!! — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) September 8, 2019

