‘Whatever Cowboys are paying Kellen Moore … triple it.’ Dak and offense earn raves.

Nice start! Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore impresses in debut

Dallas Cowboys' first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the beginning and end were a little rough but the middle of the game "was pretty good" for the offense in Sunday's 35-17 win over the New York Giants.

As the Dallas Cowboys’ 35-17 win over the New York Giants unfolded Sunday afternoon, it became clear that first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was having a good day.

Not only did his quarterback Dak Prescott set a Cowboys’ record with a perfect 158.3 passer rating while becoming the first Dallas QB to throw for over 400 yards (405 to be exact) in a season opener, but Moore’s offense appeared more inventive and intuitive than in recent years.

Oh, and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance and received a sweet video tribute from the Cowboys, who introduced him during the first half.

Fans, former players and national media members noticed too and praised the Cowboys on social media. Here’s a sampling.

Dallas Cowboys captain and center Travis Frederick said Dak Prescott was as calm and confident as he's ever been during Sunday's 35-17 win over the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for their home opener on Saturday, September 8, 2019. Cowboy fans were tailgating early, predicting a winning season for their team.

