Cowboys get injured Pro Bowl starter back, on track for opener; who else is on the come

The season is fast approaching and the Cowboys are slowly but surely getting their injured and absent starters back in the fold and on the field.

Well, all but one.

But one week after defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford were activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list after rehabbing from off-season surgeries, the Cowboys did the same with Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones.

Jones participated in individual drills in practice Monday and is on track to be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener after being sidelined since March rehabbing from hip surgery.

Getting Jones back this week has been the plan all along. Jones has stayed involved mentally and attacked his rehab with the right attitude, per coach Jason Garrett.

”He’s been great,” Garrett said. “He’s just a first-class guy. That’s one of the things we loved about him coming out of school. Talk about the right kind of guy, he’s all of that. Just goes about it the right way. Completely engaged with what we’re doing. On top of his rehab like none other. And as connected with our team as you can be given his circumstance. He never had really down days.”

“Obviously this was a surgery that was going to kind of keep him out for a while. He always had a good perspective, always pointing for this day, ‘I feel like by the end of preseason, I’m going to be able to get back out there.’ He’s done a good job following through on that. Has a lot to do with his approach every day.”

Receiver Amari Cooper (foot), tackle Tyron Smith (back) and guard Zack Martin (back) remain sidelined with injuries out of precaution, per Garrett. Cooper could do something Tuesday but he is on track to practice next week and play against the Giants.

Smith and Martin won’t practice on next week but there are no concerns about their availability for the Giants game, Garrett said.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott remains holding out in Cabo.