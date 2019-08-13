Dallas Cowboys
Vote: Who should Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys sign first? Dak, Zeke or Amari
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Zeke Elliott hold out: We want him out here but that’s business
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, 24, is still holding out in Cabo San Lucas threatening to miss regular season games if he doesn’t get a new deal.
Meanwhile back home, quarterback Dak Prescott, 26, turned down a $30 million deal and is requesting $40 million on a new deal, which would be an NFL record.
Or what about receiver Amari Cooper? The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract that will pay him a little more than $14 million per season. Could he be the NFL’s highest paid WR?
