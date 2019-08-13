Dallas Cowboys

Vote: Who should Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys sign first? Dak, Zeke or Amari

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Zeke Elliott hold out: We want him out here but that’s business

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business By
Up Next
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business By

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, 24, is still holding out in Cabo San Lucas threatening to miss regular season games if he doesn’t get a new deal.

Meanwhile back home, quarterback Dak Prescott, 26, turned down a $30 million deal and is requesting $40 million on a new deal, which would be an NFL record.

Or what about receiver Amari Cooper? The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract that will pay him a little more than $14 million per season. Could he be the NFL’s highest paid WR?

Voting is below

Who should the Dallas Cowboys sign 1st?
Dak
Zeke
Amari
Created with Quiz Maker

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  