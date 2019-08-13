Vote: Who should Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys sign first? Dak, Zeke or Amari

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Zeke Elliott hold out: We want him out here but that’s business Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, 24, is still holding out in Cabo San Lucas threatening to miss regular season games if he doesn’t get a new deal.

Meanwhile back home, quarterback Dak Prescott, 26, turned down a $30 million deal and is requesting $40 million on a new deal, which would be an NFL record.

Or what about receiver Amari Cooper? The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract that will pay him a little more than $14 million per season. Could he be the NFL’s highest paid WR?

Voting is below

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Who should the Dallas Cowboys sign 1st? Dak Zeke Amari Created with