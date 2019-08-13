Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris still drives his infamous $2 1991 Mazda 626

Dak Prescott signs autographs for fans at Dallas Cowboys camp Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott signs autographs for fans after practice Monday in Oxnard, Calif. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott signs autographs for fans after practice Monday in Oxnard, Calif.

Alfred Morris has not been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2017, but he’s still got it.

Easy, horribly bad, cheesy cliche lines aside, the veteran Cowboys running back is still in the league and the only thing that matters is whether Morris is in possession of, and drives, that car.

“I do. My ‘91 Mazda 626,” Morris said. “It’s the most frequently asked question I get. Still to this day.”

For good reason.

I will always love Alfred Morris because of this car, because we may actually be related. It’s my mission in life that when I purchase anything, I want the manufacturer, the distributor and the retailer each to regret having sold me their product.

The NFL is littered with sad tales of guys who made six figures and promptly blew it on houses, jewelry and cars. The most recent case is of running back Adrian Peterson, who has made more than $100 million in his career, and reportedly is nearly broke.

Morris’ story of financial responsibility (cheap?) remains as inspiring today as it was the first time it went viral when he was with the Washington Redskins in 2012.

This is the well-known story: He bought the car in 1991 for $2. That’s $2 as in two dollars. He purchased the car from his pastor when he was a junior at Florida Atlantic University.

According to Edmunds.com, a 1991 Mazda 626 in “outstanding” condition would be listed for about $1,800. On average, these cars go for $1,079.

Morris’ car is not your ordinary old 626. If you Google “Mazda 626,” Morris’ story is apt to be listed about half way down the page.

He calls the car “Bentley.”

Bentley has been running longer than most of his teammates have crawled, walked or run. For instance, running back Ezekiel Elliott was born in 1995.

Morris said his Mazda 626 has 157,000 miles on it now.

When I asked him how much he’s put into the car, he said, “Money wise? Nothing. I’ve never paid for anything on that car. When I was in D.C., a Mazda dealership refurbished it. They put a lot of money into it. I didn’t put a dime into it. They put a lot of money into it, but I never did.”

So much respect.

Alfred Morris will never be confused for Adrian Peterson, but one day Adrian Peterson will wish he was Alfred Morris.