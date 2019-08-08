Insider Cowboy notes: OC Kellen Moore dials up tricks, rookie involved in 1st camp fight

Five Cowboys position battles to watch at training camp During Dallas Cowboys training camp there are some fierce battles to see who plays what position and who might just be let go. Here are our top five position battles to watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During Dallas Cowboys training camp there are some fierce battles to see who plays what position and who might just be let go. Here are our top five position battles to watch.

One of the interesting things of Saturday’s preseason opener against the 49ers is not just the first impression of the rookies and young players but also the play-calling debut of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

This will be his first trip around the proverbial track.

And it will be like a blank canvas for the Cowboys because he has no track record. He has no tendencies.

But what he does continue to show in practice that should expected in games, albeit maybe not in the intentionally vanilla preseason opener, are new wrinkles and creativity.

That was on full display in practice on Wednesday when Moore dialed up to flea-flicker trick plays.

On the first one, quarterback Dak Prescott handed the ball off to running back Tony Pollard who pitched back to Prescott, who then tossed a deep pass to receive Michael Gallup. It fell incomplete but it was an example of the Cowboys willing to take shots under Moore.

The second one started the same way but instead of Prescott throwing deep after getting the ball back from Pollard, he threw a screen pass to tight end Jason Witten.

This was not a check down to Witten because the routes were covered deep. This was a screen to Witten off the flea-flicker.

“Kellen is dialing them up,” Witten said. “It is part of the wrinkles that he is adding . It’s different things each day. Yesterday we had some wrinkles in the red zone. Today it was some shot plays, the flea flicker pass and the screen off of it. Just mixing things into this system

People talk about the unknown of the signal caller and what that presents. But really there are no tendencies.”

Here are some other thoughts from Wednesday’s practice:

RG La’el Collins and Rookie DT Trysten Hill engage in first fight of camp

How do you know the Cowboys are ready to play preseason game? Because they tired of practicing against each other and things got chippy on Wednesday right tackle La’el Collins and rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill engaged in the first official fight of training camp.

Hill got knocked down by guard Joe Looney and then Collins fell on top of him. The two then exchanged punches. The smartest thing they did was keep their helmets on.

“That’s one thing about football. You hit each other enough, it’ll come out,” Collins said afterward.

Maliek Collins got a rest day so Hill worked with the first team for the first time.

Collins is a free agent after the season. The Cowboys have not made any overtures toward addressing his contract, putting his future in Dallas limbo. He is expected to be such demand on the market that he may be too expensive for a Cowboys that already has a lot of money invested in tackle Tyrone Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Lael Collins.

“Not at all,” Collins said when asked if he worried about his future. “ I just worry being the best football player I can be. That’s what it comes down to. If it’s meant to be it will happen .

The Vander Esch bus and the Wolf Hunter Howl make appearance on same day

It was no coincidence that the Vander Esch bus showed up at training camp the same day that wolf howl was heard for the first time after a great play by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

The 2018 first-round pick, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last year, has picked up where he left off with a strong start to training camp. Vander Esch, nicknamed the Wolf Hunter, iis focused on getting better every day even picked tight end Jason Witten’s brain about route while covering him on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he put the lessons to action when he batted down a pass intended for Witten near the sideline. The fans in the stands began doing his patented wolf howl, followed by several of his defensive teammates. The highly competitive Witten bit his lip and kept his mouth shut, he said.

Again, it was the same day Vander Esch’s parents drove the Vander Esch Express from their home in Idaho to California for training camp.

Individual standouts on Wednesday included Jaylon Smith, Jourdan Lewis, Jon’vea Johnson

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis continued an impressive start to camp with a beautiful interception during individual drills. Linebacker Jaylon Smith had a sack in the final team period and rookie receiver Jon’vea Johnson had a busy day with several catches.

It was a good bounce back performance for Johnson who had two drops in the Blue-White scrimmage on Sunday. The Cowboys remain high on Johnson and plan to assess his complete body of work over one bad day. The real evaluation for him begins in Saturday’s preseason opener. Can he continue impress when the lights come on for real?

Joe Looney worked with the first team at right guard in place of the injured Zack Martin ahead of Xavier Su’a Filo.

Jason Garrett glad Robert Quinn will be back for opener, says his professionalism will be missed

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said defensive end Robert Quinn has already returned to Dallas to have surgery on his fractured left hand. He expects him back and ready to go for the season opener against the New York Giants.

In the interim, Garrett says it’s an opportunity for some of the young guys to show what they can do. Taco Charlton started at right end in his place.

“We think we can get it handled fairly quickly with the surgery and get him back prior to the start of the regular season,” Garrett said. “It just gives the other guys opportunities to play. See some young guys, some veteran guys gets some snaps both in practice and the preseason game, I think that will be good for them and good for our team.”

Garrett said that Quinn was having impressive camp before the injury, not just in his play but in his approach and professionalism.

It’s something they knew about before acquiring from Dallas in a trade in March and it’s only been reinforced in camp.

“We thought a lot of him coming out of school,” Garrett said. “Obviously a very talented guys, quick, fast explosive, he can bend. He’s got a really good repertoire of moves, he knows how to get to the quarterback, he’s an instinctive pass rusher, but maybe more than anything else the validation of what so many people told us – he’s a pro. He’s a grown man. He handled himself the right way. Comes to practice every day. Constantly refining his skills, tough enough to play against the run, willing to do that. I think we saw all of that and it’s been fun to see that. A guy who’s been successful in this league not only successful because of the ability he has but the approach that he takes. That can be a great example to the rest of your team.”