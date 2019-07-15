Giants defensive back arrested for knocking woman unconscious, stepping on her throat

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly punched and knocked his girlfriend unconscious and stepping on her throat Thursday night outside his New Jersey home.

Moore, who played at Boston College and only played in two games in 2018 for the Giants, has been suspended, the team announced on Twitter Monday.

The victim suffered “bruising, swelling and abrasions,” according to police.

According to court documents obtained by NJ.com, the woman arrived unannounced at Moore’s Linden, New Jersey, home after repeated calls to Moore went unreturned. Another woman confronted her at Moore’s door and the two scuffled.

Eventually, Moore got involved and that’s when the assault allegedly occurred.

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

