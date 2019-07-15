Dallas Cowboys
Giants defensive back arrested for knocking woman unconscious, stepping on her throat
Trying to support a survivor of domestic abuse but don’t know how? Here are a few tips
New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly punched and knocked his girlfriend unconscious and stepping on her throat Thursday night outside his New Jersey home.
Moore, who played at Boston College and only played in two games in 2018 for the Giants, has been suspended, the team announced on Twitter Monday.
The victim suffered “bruising, swelling and abrasions,” according to police.
According to court documents obtained by NJ.com, the woman arrived unannounced at Moore’s Linden, New Jersey, home after repeated calls to Moore went unreturned. Another woman confronted her at Moore’s door and the two scuffled.
Eventually, Moore got involved and that’s when the assault allegedly occurred.
Comments