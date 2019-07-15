Giants defensive back arrested for knocking woman unconscious, stepping on her throat

Trying to support a survivor of domestic abuse but don’t know how? Here are a few tips Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly punched and knocked his girlfriend unconscious and stepping on her throat Thursday night outside his New Jersey home.

Moore, who played at Boston College and only played in two games in 2018 for the Giants, has been suspended, the team announced on Twitter Monday.

The victim suffered “bruising, swelling and abrasions,” according to police.

According to court documents obtained by NJ.com, the woman arrived unannounced at Moore’s Linden, New Jersey, home after repeated calls to Moore went unreturned. Another woman confronted her at Moore’s door and the two scuffled.

Eventually, Moore got involved and that’s when the assault allegedly occurred.





New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey, for an alleged domestic violence-related incident. Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation. pic.twitter.com/HW0zRwsWEq — New York Giants (@Giants) July 15, 2019