Thunderstorms delay Rangers-Athletics Sunday finale

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

The threat of thunderstorms have delayed the start of the Texas Rangers’ series finale against the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

The game was supposed to start at 2:05 p.m. but a cell from the north was moving swiftly south from the Collin County area towards Arlington. The field was covered with a tarp and fans were told of the impending weather issue.

Fans were asked to take shelter under the concourse as the skies darkened and the storm approached.

A tentative start time has yet to be announced.

