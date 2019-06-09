Dallas Cowboys

Thunderstorms delay Rangers-Athletics Sunday finale

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
ARLINGTON

The threat of thunderstorms have delayed the start of the Texas Rangers’ series finale against the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

The game was supposed to start at 2:05 p.m. but a cell from the north was moving swiftly south from the Collin County area towards Arlington. The field was covered with a tarp and fans were told of the impending weather issue.

Fans were asked to take shelter under the concourse as the skies darkened and the storm approached.

A tentative start time has yet to be announced.

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

