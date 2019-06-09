Severe storms may bring damaging winds, large hail to DFW

Fort Worth residents displaced after homes flooded in heavy rains Homes flooded in Fort Worth's Morningside neighborhood after Saturday's heavy rains. Residents were trapped on top of cars and roofs waiting for rescue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homes flooded in Fort Worth's Morningside neighborhood after Saturday's heavy rains. Residents were trapped on top of cars and roofs waiting for rescue.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll into the Metroplex through Sunday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued from 11:25 a.m. to 7 p.m. Damaging straight line winds were the main concern with a series of storms coming from the north, said National Weather Service meteorologist Joey Picca.

The storms are expected to start in mid-afternoon to early evening in DFW. Large hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning are also possible with the storm system, Picca said.

The weather may temporarily clear up in the late evening, but severe storms might move back into the area around midnight.

Picca said they are not expecting widespread flooding, but heavy rain tracking over the same areas repeatedly could put some places at risk of localized flooding.