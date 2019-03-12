Former Cowboys DT Jason Hatcher rips Tony Romo and Jason Garrett in explosive interview

Was Tony Romo, now the No. 1 NFL analyst at CBS Sports, a bad leader when he was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys? Did coach Jason Garrett sabotage Wade Phillips when he was Cowboys coach?





Those are just some of the explosive comments made by former Cowboys defensive tackle Jason Hatcher on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday afternoon.

Hatcher played the first eight years of his career with the Cowboys and Romo before spending his final two with the Washington Redskins in 2014 and 2015.

He never played with current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott but said he would pick Prescott over Romo based on leadership and “it” factor.

“Romo didn’t have the it factor to make people around him better,” Hatcher said. “I think when I was there he thought he was bigger than the team. It was like Romo and then the team. Like nobody in the locker room is really going to respect you like that. I really don’t respect him as a player based on what he did to the team where a lot of people didn’t see.

“He was a great player and got all the numbers and stuff but I’ll take Dak over Romo any day because Dak has the ability to make people around him better. You’ll run through a wall for Dak but Romo, hell no.”

Hatcher didn’t back down when challenged on his opinion of Romo. He doubled down.

“Romo was feeling like he was a Brett Favre and I’m like ‘dude, you ain’t do nothing. What have you done? You got your own space that you leave ... don’t come in the locker room an interact with your teammates, but you call yourself a leader? Nah, partner. It don’t work like that.’

“He’s got great numbers but he’s had so many opportunities. Like if I was a GM, Romo do not have the ability to make people around him want to play for him.”

Hatcher also took a shot at Garrett, who was the offensive coordinator under Phillips from 2007 until 2010 when he replaced him after a 1-7 start, less than a year after leading the 2009 Cowboys to a division title and their first playoff win since 1996.

Hatcher said Garrett sabotaged Phillips to start the 2010 season then finished 5-3 after the coaching change.

“Let me tell you something. I’m going to tell you the truth. I saw Jason Garrett sabotage this man,” Hatcher said. “We ran three plays three freaking plays (before Wade was fired). I don’t care what the media say. We was flying around. We was out of pads in week 7 (in 2009). We was beating people’s heads in. Now we go into camp cupcake (in 2010) and do what Wade don’t want to do. We get in pads, we beat each other down. We tired, we not fresh. And then you go and call three or four plays (Garrett on offense) till this man gets fired.”

Hatcher doesn’t care about the narrative of Phillips being canned because the players quit on him He says he knows the truth and absolutely believes Garrett sabotaged him.

“When you know the truth and what’s going on. You’re like ‘why the hell are we running three plays on offense?’,” Hatcher said. “And then, to know the truth after Wade get fired you open up the playbook and we start scoring points?”