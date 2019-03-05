The possibility of Cowboys facing Rams in the preseason in Hawaii is a secret no more

The worst kept secret at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters at the Star in Frisco is finally out of the bag.

The team is in negations with the Los Angeles Rams about playing a preseason game in Honolulu, Hawaii in August.

The Rams had already been scheduled to play a preseason game in Hawaii.

The Cowboys, who train in Oxnard, Ca., were tabbed as the most logical opponent because of the relatively easy trip Hawaii from training camp. Staffers have been discussing the possibility for months.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser first publicly outed the Cowboys as the likely opponent last week.

Final details are set to be announced in the coming weeks with Aug. 17 as the target date.

The Cowboys saw their 2018 season come to an end in a 30-22 loss to the Rams in the divisional playoffs.

They played the Rams in the preseason at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2016 and 2017. The Rams will travel to AT&T Stadium for a regular season game in 2019.

The Cowboys last played a preseason game outside the continental United States in 2001 when they played the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.