Why Jerry Jones would take Dak Prescott No. 1 overall, has no issue paying him QB money

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gets his long-term contract extension — and it seems to more of a when than an if, at this point — his agent Todd France should probably give owner Jerry Jones a portion of his commission.





How easy will it be to get the Cowboys to meet their demands when you can present statements from the owner as evidence?

France met with the Cowboys about a new contract for Prescott on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. The next day Jones went on ESPN and told the world that he would take Prescott No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft if he was coming out today.

Jones refused to back down from that assertion about the former 2016 fourth-round pick, who has started every game the past three seasons, was the 2016 rookie of the year and has been to two Pro Bowls.

He said he would take today’s Prescott over top rookie quarterback prospects Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and Dwayne Haskins from Ohio State, let alone the top defenders in Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, Alabama Quinnen Williams and Michigan’s Rashan Gary.

“Yes. If the Dallas Cowboys had the first pick and Dak Prescott was out here in the draft, knowing what I know today, we took him in the fourth, of course, seeing what he is so far as a player for three years,” Jones said. “Now I’d want what I know today which is after three years of watching him play, having said that, I think there is that value in him as a player, which gives you an idea of what we think of him for the future. But he would be our No. 1 pick if he were there today and we and we needed a quarterback.”

Jones readily understands the ramifications of his words and was nonplussed.

“We’re in the activity of negotiating the contract. His contract is one that is squarely in the eye of the needle relative to that part of running a football team and getting his contract done,” Jones said.

Vice president Stephen Jones said it’s a deal the Cowboys want to do this offseason if they Prescott has one year left on his rookie deal because it’s the right thing to do

And the elder Jones, who just bought a $250 million yacht and was sitting on his own Cowboys bus, has no problem with the expected price tag for Prescott, which should between $27-30 million annually. He said it’s the cost of doing business in the NFL.

“Well I think it’s understandable,” Jones said. “I think that’s the best way to look at it. You have some key positions. Quarterback is certainly there. You have this in other disciplines. You have high paid people all over the lot. Entertainers, when they really start getting paid, they start hiring their own buses and vans and start hiring their own organization in order to make theirs, they pay all those expenses. It would be the equivalent to a quarterback paying the rest of the offense out of his share. It’s not uncommon for people or positions or your particular contribution to have a lot of money involved. So no, I understand it. I understand what it costs to run this bus and get one.”