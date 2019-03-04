Texas CB Kris Boyd gets asked about Cowboys, social media fight…testicles at combine

Texas cornerback Kris Boyd likely expected to get some extra scrutiny at the NFL Scouting Combine because of his inconsistent play, a suspension before the Oklahoma State game and a social media fight with Longhorns alum Emmanuel Acho.





But what Boyd didn’t expect was to get asked about his testicles.

“One crazy question I can think of was, ‘do I have both of my testicles?’,” Boyd recalled during a press conference with the media on Sunday. “And I was like ‘yeah, I don’t know why you got to ask.’ That was one I can think of.’’

NFL teams are known for some off-the-wall questions during interviews at the combine to see how players will react but this one was quite odd.

He was also questioned about a social media fight with Acho, an ESPN analyst, following the loss to Oklahoma State, a game in which he was suspended for the first quarter.

“They asked me about that, but they didn’t take it as anything bad,” Boyd said. “They knew I wasn’t doing what I was doing because of me, I wasn’t doing anything because of me personally. It was me defending me, my teammates, and also the program. It’s like a brotherhood at UT, and were actually on the task of bringing the program back up so don’t bash us.’’

And the suspension?

“They asked about the suspension, and they also asked me about my worst game and I said it was that game,” Boyd said. “I gave up a touchdown, I know every DB gets beat, but I’m pretty hard on myself, harder than others, I expect no touchdowns given up if you want to be the best you have to play like the best.’’

And the answer that might go on a billboard across the state one day came when he was asked if would like to continue his NFL career in Texas.

“Nobody would not enjoy playing for their home state,” Boyd said. “Everybody loves Texas, I love Texas.

“It would mean a lot, I know my family would be happy,” he added. “My uncle is a big fan of the Cowboys, he would probably cry if I went to the Cowboys.’’