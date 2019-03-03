Watch TCU’s Ben Banogu set NFL Scouting Combine record for D-linemen in broad jump

TCU defensive end Ben Banogu made history at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday.

Banogu posted an impressive broad jump at 11 feet, 2 inches, the longest by a defensive linemen since 2003. Banogu checked in at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds.

Banogu went on to put up solid times in the 40-yard dash. He had a 4.58-second unofficial time on his first try, and then a 4.62-second unofficial time on his second try. His 10-yard split on the 40-yard dash was 1.47 seconds, the best among D-linemen, ahead of Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat (1.50), Ohio State’s Nick Bosa (1.55) and Michigan’s Chase Winovich (1.55).

Banogu is working out in the defensive line group at the Combine after spending time with the linebackers at the Senior Bowl.





Banogu led TCU with 18 tackles for loss, 8 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries (including one for a touchdown) last season. He had 57 tackles on the year, including a career-best 10 in TCU’s 16-9 win over Baylor that earned him Big 12 defensive player of the week honors.

Banogu is joined at the Combine alongside fellow TCU defensive end L.J. Collier. Collier ran unofficial 40-yard dash times of 4.85- and 4.96-seconds.

Collier is coming off a senior season in which he posted a career-high six sacks and 11 1/2 tackles for loss. He also had the most pass breakups (four) by a defensive lineman on the team.

Banogu and Collier were named to the All-Big 12 first team.

TCU linebacker Ty Summers is also at the Combine and will go through on-field workouts later today. Summers had 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press earlier this week.

Finally, it’s worth noting with Banogu’s impressive broad jump, that Dallas Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones set a world record with a broad jump of 12 feet, 3 inches during the 2015 Combine.