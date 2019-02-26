Could TCU have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft? This expert says yes

TCU may have a first-round prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft.





That’s how much defensive end L.J. Collier has boosted his stock in the pre-draft process to this point. He’ll have another opportunity with a strong showing at the NFL Combine this week.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah talked about Collier as a possible first-round pick on Monday.

Jeremiah mentioned Collier by name when asked about the Oakland Raiders having three first-round picks, including two later in the round. The Raiders’ new general manager, Mike Mayock, worked with Jeremiah at the NFL Network as a fellow draft analyst.

“One name I’ll throw out to you is L.J. Collier from TCU, who I think you’re going to continue to see get more notoriety and attention as we go through the process,” Jeremiah said. “In terms of what Mike would be looking for, I know how much he values kind of strength, toughness, power, effort. Those are the things that Mike has always talked about for a long time as long as I’ve known him.

“You see L.J. Collier, he’s got a nasty little shake bowl move, he’s got quick hands, he can convert speed to power. He can play a little bit inside, he can play outside. He’s got some versatility that way. So he would be one I think kind of in the bottom of one.”

The Raiders have the fourth, 24th and 27th overall picks in the NFL Draft. They acquired the 24th overall from the Chicago Bears in the Khalil Mack trade, and the 27th from the Dallas Cowboys in the Amari Cooper trade.

TCU’s last first-round pick was wide receiver Josh Doctson in the 2016 Draft. The Washington Redskins selected Doctson with the 22nd overall pick. TCU has had 12 players selected in the first round in program history.

The Raiders’ coaching staff got a first-hand look at Collier last month at the Senior Bowl. Collier held his own, earning praise throughout the week.

Collier earned a starting role in his senior season with the Frogs. He tied for second on the team in sacks with a career-high six, and also had 11.5 tackles for loss.

Collier led the Frogs’ D-linemen with four pass breakups as well.

At the Senior Bowl, Collier checked in at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds with 34 2/3-inch arms and 81 1/4-inch wingspan.

Along with Collier, fellow TCU defensive end Ben Banogu and linebacker Ty Summers will participate in the Combine. Banogu is transitioning to linebacker for the pros, while Summers flashed versatility playing linebacker and defensive end last season for the Frogs.