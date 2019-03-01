Kyler Murray says football decision is final: ‘I’m all in. There is no turning back’

For once and for all, former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is a football player.

Speaking to a throng of reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, Murray said his decision pick football over baseball is final and his goal now is to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“It’s a final decision. I’m here. I’m ready to go. I was born a football player and I love this game,” Murray said during his combine press conference. “There was no turning back when I made this decision. I was 100 percent in.”

Murray, who was picked ninth by the Oakland A’s in the 2018 MLB Draft, is set to become the first player to be drafted in the first round in MLB and the NFL.

Murray will not run and throw at the combine. He will do that at OU’s pro day on March 13.

“I’m doing nothing. I’m just doing interviews,” Murray said of his combine participation. “I’ll be doing everything and will run on pro day. That’s the timeline that my family, agent and coaches felt was best.”

Murray quelled some questions about his size when he was measured at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 207 pounds at the combine on Thursday.

But he said it’s never been an issue for him, considering he won three Class 6A state titles in high school at Allen and won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma last year.

“I’m always the smallest guy on the field,” Murray said. “I feel like I’m the most impactful guy, the best player on the field at all times.”

Now the goal is to be the No. 1 pick of the Arizona Cardinals, led by coach Kliff Kingsbury who been a Murray fan, friend and confidant since he tried to recruit him out of high school when he was the coach at Texas Tech.

Murray said he has a meeting set up with the Cardinals at the combine.

“To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” he said. “He recruited me out of high school. You know the offense he runs. I have a great relationship with him. If I were to play under him it would be nice.”