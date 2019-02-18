Dallas Cowboys

Terrance Williams’ time as a Dallas Cowboy has come to an end after six seasons

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

February 18, 2019 03:45 PM

Watch Terrance Williams fall off his bike and see footage of his wrecked Lamborghini

Frisco police arrested Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams on May 19 on a charge of public intoxication after police found his Lamborghini crashed into a light pole. FPD located Williams near his residence riding an electric bicycle in the road
Terrance Williams is officially done in Dallas, as expected.

The Cowboys declined the option on his salary for 2019, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Williams has spent his entire six-year career in Dallas after being a third round pick from Baylor in 2013.

He caught just 2 passes during a tumultuous 2018 season that began with him wrecking his Lamborghini in Frisco and being arrested last May for public intoxication.

He missed much of training and the off-season with a fractured foot.

Williams was placed on injured reserve by the Cowboys and was also simultaneously suspended by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy due to the accident and arrest.

He played in just three games during the season after previously playing in all 16 games in each of his first five seasons.

The Cowboys had already moved on from Williams on the field.

Now they get to save his $4 million salary for 2019 as well. It frees up $2.25 million in cap space.

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.

