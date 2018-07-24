Cowboys' receiver Terrance Williams couldn't leave Texas without this

You might take that special pillow with you on a trip. Or can’t go anywhere without your special water bottle. Cowboys’ receiver Terrance Williams can top you.





The sixth-year veteran from Dallas White and Baylor had his Dodge Challenger SRT shipped to Oxnard for the Cowboys’ three-week training camp. Williams, 28, was arrested in May after his Lamborghini was found crashed into a Frisco street lamp.



Soon after the Cowboys arrived at their Residence Inn next to the River Ridge Golf Club and their camp facility, Williams zoomed off in the purple car with red stripes on the side and “Real Deal” on the front grill.



We all have our creature comforts.





The Dallas Cowboys' fleet of chartered buses arrived at their training camp complex in Oxnard, Calif., on Tuesday afternoon.

