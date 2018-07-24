Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams had a car trucked in from Texas as the team arrived for training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Tuesday afternoon.
Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams had a car trucked in from Texas as the team arrived for training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Tuesday afternoon. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams had a car trucked in from Texas as the team arrived for training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Tuesday afternoon. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' receiver Terrance Williams couldn't leave Texas without this

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 24, 2018 09:25 PM

Oxnard, Calif.

You might take that special pillow with you on a trip. Or can’t go anywhere without your special water bottle. Cowboys’ receiver Terrance Williams can top you.

The sixth-year veteran from Dallas White and Baylor had his Dodge Challenger SRT shipped to Oxnard for the Cowboys’ three-week training camp. Williams, 28, was arrested in May after his Lamborghini was found crashed into a Frisco street lamp.

Soon after the Cowboys arrived at their Residence Inn next to the River Ridge Golf Club and their camp facility, Williams zoomed off in the purple car with red stripes on the side and “Real Deal” on the front grill.

We all have our creature comforts.

The Dallas Cowboys' fleet of chartered buses arrived at their training camp complex in Oxnard, Calif., on Tuesday afternoon.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  