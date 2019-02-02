Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones confirms Jason Garrett is coaching for his job: ‘We have been there before’

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

February 02, 2019 07:51 PM

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that coach Jason Garrett will head into the final year of his contract coaching for his job.

So it’s official: there will be no contract extension for Garrett before the 2019 season.

Jones said he and Garrett have a good relationship. They love and trust each other, allowing them to work without a safety net as they did in 2014 when the former backup quarterback-turned coach was on the final year of his original four-year deal.

Coming off three straight 8-8 seasons, Garrett led the Cowboys to a 12-4 record and his first NFC East title. They beat the Detroit Lions in the wild-card game before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Garrett was then given a five-year, $30-million extension that expires following the 2019 season.

“We have been there before without a contract,” Jones said at the NFL Honors program Saturday night before Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. “He trusts me. I do trust him or he wouldn’t be the head coach to begin with. Our business is made too much of when you look at extensions and non extensions.”

Jones hasn’t had a team reach the Super Bowl since 1995

Garrett declined to comment on having to prove himself to keep his job in 2019.

“I don’t spend a lot of time on the business of football,” Garrett said from the red carpet at NFL Honors. “I spend time trying to build a team we all can be proud of.”

Of course, winning the division and having an early exit in the playoffs won’t get Garrett a new deal this time. It didn’t in 2018, which is regarded as one of his better coaching jobs as he led the Cowboys from 3-5 to a 10-6 finish. They beat Seattle in the wild-card game before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the division playoffs.

Garrett has three division titles on his resume but just two playoff wins.



Clarence E. Hill Jr.

