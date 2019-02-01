Dak Prescott proud to be NFL Man of Year finalist at Super Bowl, envious of Jared Goff

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is Super Bowl LIII as a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the highest off-field honor that can be bestowed on an NFL player.

That he has earned done enough to be worthy of consideration in just his third year in the league says a lot about what he does off the field and his commitment charitable work.

“It’s a blessing,’‘ Prescott said. “To be able to reach out and touch as many lives and have the impact and effect I do on people around Dallas, around the country and around the world, it’s incredible. I’m just thankful to have that platform and to be where I am. I know how important it is for me to use it the right way.’‘

But Prescott is also here in Atlanta a little envious of two of his fellow quarterbacks from the Class of 2016.

Though Prescott was drafted in the fourth round by the Cowboys and was the actually the seventh quarterback taken in the draft, he was the one who initially took the league by storm.

Prescott fashioned the finest rookie season of any quarterback in NFL history, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and winning rookie of the year honors.

But as far as team success, Carson Wentz, drafted second overall by the Philadephia Eagles, won a Super Bowl title last season, Jared Goff, drafted first by the Los Angeles Rams, has a chance to earn a ring in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Prescott said he is not envious but acknowledges their success has stoked his competitive fire.

“A hundred percent. A hundred percent,” Prescott said. “For me, anyways, I wouldn’t call it envious, but it’s definitely being a competitor. I don’t know the words. All respect for Goff, all respect for Wentz, all respect for their teams, but yeah, when you come in, you want to be the guy who goes to those Super Bowls, those guys that win the Super Bowl. But credit Wentz and those guys for doing it last year and congrats to Goff and them for being here. I mean, being in my class, hey, go win it. I’ll get mine.”

Prescott is pleased with the season the Cowboys had in 2018, especially after starting 3-5 and rebounding to a 10-6 finish to win the NFC East for the second time in three years.

He set career-bests in passing yards (3,885 - more than 200 greater than his club rookie record), attempts (526) and completions (356 - second in team history) in what he called a special season for himself and the team.

“We were 3-5 and everyone counted us out,” Prescott said. “When you’re 3-5 and people are counting you out, especially in the market of Dallas, where it’s very saturated with negativity and all this, what you can’t do. To have the team we had to brush that off, put their blinders on, not listen to it and play their best ball after going 3-5, it shows you right there, it shows you the character of the guys that we have on the team, the character we created coming together and bonding.”

Prescott said the key for the Cowboys to take the next step is finding a way to win in the playoffs and finish off games, unlike the 30-22 NFC divisional loss to the Rams that helped propel Goff to the Super Bowl and Prescott to the awards circuit.

He played in his second Pro Bowl in three years last week and is now set to find out his fate as the Cowboys finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award at the NFL Honors program Saturday night in Atlanta.

Prescott is proud that his work off the field is being acknowledged and points to mother Peggy, who died of colon cancer when was in college at Mississippi State, as a source of inspiration.

“It’s amazing,’‘ Prescott said. “I’m not someone who cares that much about stats or accolades, recognition, things of that nature. But when you’re talking Walter Payton, you’re talking about being recognized for things you do off the field. It’s incredible.

“It’s a testament to what my mom told me to do, allow her to be my story. Any chance I get to go out there and inspire and maybe tell my story to make somebody better, I’m going to do that.”