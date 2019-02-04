Cowboys a favorite to win Super Bowl LIV in 2020? Here’s what oddsmakers say

The NFL season is over.

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

But now it is time to take a very early look at how oddsmakers view the NFL next season.

Specifically, how they view the Cowboys.

Owner Jerry Jones’ team is coming of a relatively successful 10-6 season. Dallas won the NFC East and a first-round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ultimately head coach Jason Garrett, quarterback Dak Prescott and company fell to the Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Garrett has one more season remaining on his current contract and reports indicate he will be coaching for his job next fall.

The offseason will also provide hints toward how the team’s front office will handle the upcoming contract negotiations of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Future extensions for Elliott and Prescott will certainly be topics of discussion, too.

Here are the early Super Bowl LIV odds, courtesy of SuperBook USA.

Kansas City Chiefs - 6/1



Los Angeles Rams - 8/1



New Orleans Saints - 8/1



New England Patriots - 8/1



Los Angeles Chargers - 14/1



Chicago Bears - 14/1



Pittsburgh Steelers - 14/1



Minnesota Vikings - 16/1



Green Bay Packers - 16/1



Dallas Cowboys - 16/1



Philadelphia Eagles - 20/1



Baltimore Ravens - 20/1



Indianapolis Colts - 20/1



Cleveland Browns - 20/1



Houston Texans - 20/1



Seattle Seahawks - 30/1



Atlanta Falcons - 40/1



Jacksonville Jaguars - 40/1



New York Giants - 40/1



San Francisco 49ers - 50/1



Carolina Panthers - 60/1



Tennessee Titans - 60/1



Denver Broncos - 60/1



Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 80/1



New York Jets - 80/1



Washington Redskins - 100/1



Detroit Lions - 100/1



Buffalo Bills - 100/1



Cincinnati Bengals - 100/1



Oakland Raiders - 100/1



Arizona Cardinals - 100/1



Miami Dolphins - 300/1