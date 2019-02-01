Long time quarterback, former Cowboys assistant coach has died

Longtime NFL quarterback and former Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Wade Wilson has died.

Wilson passed away at home in Coppell, according to a release from the Cowboys. He was 60.

Wilson was known to be diabetic.

He played with five different NFL teams during a 19-year career that spanned from 1981 to 1999. He served as quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys (2000-02 and 2007-17) and for the Chicago Bears (2004-06).

Wilson was born in Commerce and played at East Texas State University. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the eighth round in 1981. During his 11 seasons with the Vikings, they went to the playoffs three times, including the 1987 NFC Championship Game. He also played for the Falcons (1992), Saints (93-94) and Raiders (98-99). He was a backup quarterback for the Cowboys from 1995-97, including the Super Bowl XXX championship team.

In 1988, Wilson led the NFC with a 91.5 quarterback rating while throwing for 2,746 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.