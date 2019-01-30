Is Jason Garrett on shaky ground with Jerry Jones? When will Cowboys name new OC?

For once, Jerry Jones doesn’t want the Dallas Cowboys to overshadow the NFL and the Super Bowl.





At least, that is the reason he gave during an impromptu call to 105.3 The Fan to explain why there has yet to be an announcement on a new offensive coordinator to replace the fired Scott Linehan.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was expected to make the promotion of Kellen Moore from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator official this week, according to a source.

Sources confirmed that the staff changes, which include the addition of Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach, are pretty much set.

Jones said the delay has nothing to do with Garrett being on shaky ground and more to do with not wanting to do it days before the Super Bowl.

He said Garrett will be making an announcement soon regarding “Kellen Moore.”

“We’ve made several commitments and the reason it’s not being talked about isn’t because Jason is on shaky ground or isn’t on solid ground,” Jones said. “We’re putting together different ideas and we don’t want it to be a featured topic around the Super Bowl.”

Jones was noncommittal on a contract extension for Garrett, leaving it open to him heading into the final year of his contract in a prove-it mode.

But he had praise for Garrett in his ability to lead a relatively young offensive staff with Moore in his second year, Kitna in his first year and offensive line coach Marc Colombo in his second year.

“The facts are we have a coach that has a lot of experience,” Jones said. “He’s a great safety net for these young coaches.”

Jones refused to comment on the potential of running back Ezekiel Elliott holding out if he doesn’t get a contract extension.

He expressed no concerns about receiver Cole Beasley blaming the front office in a tweet last week about his lack of targets late in the season.

“I love Cole and love what he is about,” Jones said. “We appreciate him as a weapon.”

And he reiterated the team’s priority of signing free agent defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a long-term deal.

“No one has given any more, or prepared any better, or performed any better than DeMarcus has,” Jones said.