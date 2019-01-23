Which 21 current, future quarterbacks are ahead of Dak Prescott in unique ESPN ranking?

There are going to be plenty of questions about Dak Prescott this offseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously said his Pro Bowl quarterback will receive an extension at some point.

Although, when Jerry and his son, Stephen, the team’s vice president, were asked about the topic at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, the two were relatively mum on the subject.

Fans and members of the media continue to speculate about how much Prescott’s deal might be worth. Some of those same people wonder if the Mississippi State product deserves to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

And ESPN has now released ‘The 100 QBs, coaches, issues and decision-makers shaping the NFL’ and ranked them by category.

Of the top 24 quarterbacks listed, Prescott comes in at No. 22.

As of right now, he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is No. 1 on the list.

Interestingly, the third spot on the list is reserved for the various quarterbacks entering the 2019 NFL Draft (likely the first-round picks). Those players project to replace aging signal callers such as Eli Manning (Giants), Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers), Drew Brees (Saints), Philip Rivers (Chargers) and Tom Brady (Patriots).

It is also worth noting that Carson Wentz comes in at No. 12 on the list. The Eagles quarterback got off to an MVP-caliber start in 2017, but injuries have severely limited his availability over the course of the past several seasons.