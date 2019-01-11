Watch Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett, Dak Prescott ‘perform’ legendary Creed song

Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott probably don’t have the same taste in music.

But it would be hilarious of the three decided to form a band.

Well, the wait is over. Sort of.

Yahoo! Sports just released a parody that shows images of the trio superimposed on a Creed concert that took place at AT&T Stadium. Although, the date of the show is not quite clear.

You can watch the video here:

This isn’t the first time Prescott has been featured in the mold of another performer. During training camp a DFW artist painted a mural of the quarterback as the main character from Jordan Peele’s Academy Award-winning film ‘Get Out.’

The mural was created as a response to Prescott’s comments about standing for the national anthem.

For now, Dallas must put any celebration plans on hold as the team prepares for Saturday’s NFC playoff showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.