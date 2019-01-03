Mavericks’ rookie Luka Doncic earns unprecedented honor

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic keeps piling up unprecedented honors.

The 19-year-old point forward was named the December Western Conference Rookie of the Month, becoming the first Mavs player to earn the award in his first two months in the NBA. He’s the first Dallas rookie to win the award more than once in a season since Jay Vincent won it three times in 1981-82.

In December, Doncic scored 20 or more points in 10 of 15 games, including two 30-plus point games. He averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and a 1.1 steals a game during the month. He had four double-doubles and missed his first-career triple double by one rebound (21 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists) in a win against New Orleans on Dec. 26.

He led all rookies in points, 3-pointers made and free throws made and was tied for the lead in assists. He became the first NBA player age 19 or younger to make seven 3-pointers in a game on Dec. 28 at New Orleans. He was 7 of 10 from the 3-point arc and scored a career-high 34 points that night.

Among all rookies in 2018-19, Doncic ranks first in scoring, third in rebounding, second in assists, third in steals, first in minutes, 10th in field goal percentage and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage.





Yogi Ferrell was the last Mavericks rookie to win the award in February 2017.

Dallas Maverick rookie of the month winners:





Luka Doncic: November 2018, December 2018



Yogi Ferrell: February 2017



Devin Harris: November 2004



Jason Kidd: March 1995



Jay Vincent: December 1981, February 1982, March 1982



Mark Aguirre: November 1981