Rough slate opponents and frigid road games set for the first-place Cowboys in 2019

If you are looking for another reason the Dallas Cowboys should make the most of their playoff opportunity this season then look no further than a rough and tough slate of opponents for 2019.





Because the Cowboys won the NFC East, they get the division winners from the NFC South and the NFC West, which means a road game at the New Orleans Saints and a home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

They also play the NFC North and the AFC East in addition to their normal slate of games against their NFC East opponents. That means home games against the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings and away games against the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets

So the here is the ugly and cold truth:

* The Cowboys get the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, and Rams at home

* They get the Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Saints on the road.

The NFL will release official dates and times in April.

But the road schedule should mean some frigid games in November and December as the Saints and Lions are the only road opponents with indoor stadiums.