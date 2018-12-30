Jerry Jones: Cowboys are being safe with Ezekiel Elliott, will play Dak Prescott a lot

After saying all week they would approach Sunday’s meaningless season finale against the New York Giants like any other game, the Dallas Cowboys ultimately decided to be “smart” and sit running back Ezekiel Elliott to keep him out of harm’s way before next weekend’s wildcard game.





Considering the Cowboys made the same decision with left tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin, owner Jerry Jones said they were not going to risk Elliott.

“We are just playing it safe,” Jones said minutes before the game.

Is that the smart thing to do with the NFC East already clinched and no chance improve your playoff seeding?

“Totally,” Jones said. “We all know the debate. At the end of the day, without Tyron out there and Zack it was the safe way to go.”

On Smith, Jones said the game wasn’t the worth the potential injury factor with him.

But Jones said the intensity and purpose won’t be less against the Giants as the Cowboys plan on giving quarterback Dak Prescott and the passing game a lot of work if backup Cam Fleming can hold up on Smith’s place at left tackle.

“We are really going to be working on the passing game out there,” Jones said. “If our left tackle holds up (Dak Prescott) will be out there he will out there for a long time. We’ve got a good plan to give him a lot of work if the left tackle holds up.”