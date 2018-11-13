From ‘overhaul’ to picking Cowboys to win the NFC East, what Troy Aikman is saying now

A week ago, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said the organization needed a complete overhaul.





It came after a 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans that Aikman called the worst he had seen for a Cowboys team coming off a bye.

The Cowboys rebounded with a 27-20 season-saving victory against the Philadelphia Eagles and now Aikman says the Cowboys are the team to beat in the NFC East.

The Cowboys (3-5) are two games behind the first-place Washington Redskins (5-3) and the two meet Nov. 22 on Thanksgiving Day after the Cowboys play at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and the Redskins host the Houston Texans

“Right now, if I had to pick someone, I’d pick Dallas,” Aikman said Tuesday morning on 1310 The Ticket. “The Thanksgiving game is huge. If Dallas can keep it within two games going into Thanksgiving, win that game, I think they’re positioned well. The next week or so will be interesting to see what happens.”

Aikman was impressed with quarterback Dak Prescott and how responded in leading the Cowboys to a 27-20 victory against the Eagles when he engineered the 11th game-winning drive of his career.

Aikman said he understands why owner Jerry Jones seems committed to giving Prescott a long-term contract extension and doesn’t a problem with that decision because of the quarterback’s makeup.

But also sees nothing wrong with waiting. Prescott is under contract through the 2019 season, though the Cowboys can sign him to a long-term deal after this season.

“I’m a big Dak Prescott fan, was really happy for him to come out and respond the way he did,” Aikman said. “If you do invest that money in him, you know what you’re going to get. With Dak, I know he’ll be even more committed to being great and helping team win championship. I wouldn’t hesitate to pay him but longer you can hold off to be certain of evaluations, I don’t see anything wrong with that either.

“From what I gather with Jerry, that’s really the approach he’s taken,” Aikman added. “Does it make sense to pay Dak right away? Maybe. But the more information you can gather on any player before committing to any guy, the better.”