Maligned but motivated Cowboys receivers say it’s ‘our time’ to put ‘on a show’

Much has been said about the Dallas Cowboys receivers following the departure of Dez Bryant in the offseason.





This overhauled group, which features newcomers Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Tavon Austin and rookie Michael Gallup, to go with holdovers Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams, has been labeled as one of the league’s worst units because it lack’s of a proven No. 1 receiver.

As a result, they represent the biggest question mark coming into the season.

Defenses will game plan to take away running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys vaunted ground game.

It will force the receivers to make plays on the outside against one-on-one coverage.

Can they?

Will they?

“Nobody’s opinions matters but the people in this facility,” Austin said. “People going to say this, and people going to say that, but my main focus is not on them people no more. We know what we’re capable of doing and we just got to go do it now.”

The first test will be in Sunday’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers and Thompson can’t wait because it’s their time to shine.





“I am ready to go out and have fun with these guys,” Thompson said. “We are going to do some special things. It’s our time. I’m excited to see us play. Everybody has that chip on their shoulder.”

The Cowboys plan to thrive in 2018 with a receiver-by-committee approach. They don’t have a bonafide No. 1 receiver. But they have group diverse with No. 2-type weapons who are going to run precise routes and be technically sound under new position coach Sanjay Lal.

Most importantly, they will have more speed and explosiveness than they have had in years thanks to the additions of Thompson and Austin, who will also serve as kickoff and punt returners, respectively.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Thompson said. “We got a lot of speed. We got a lot of guys that can make plays. It’s going to be a show to watch.”

Austin, who has replaced Bryant as the fiery leader of the group, said everyone understands their role. They know the ball will be spread around. And it’s their job to make a play when their number is called.

“We are going to have opportunities to line up one on one,” Austin said. “And that’s when we get to show what we are going to do. But know your role. Everybody can’t get the ball. Spring Zeke open. When the ball comes your way, make things happen.”

Austin plans to give the offense an initial spark on punt returns where he hopes to regain some of his old magic. He returned a punt for a touchdown in each his first three years. But he doesn’t have any the past two years, including an injury-plagued 2017 campaign when he had four fumbles on 12 returns.

“I hope I get back there and do my thing like I always did,” Austin said. “You know, light the stadium up, have some fun like I used to. I missed it last year, I missed it a lot. I was kind of hurting. But I’m back there now. We’re going to see when the live shot hits Sunday what it’s all about.”

Austin is motivated to prove himself after last year, just like the rest of the receiver corps. All have questions individually as well as a group.

Thompson has been on five teams in seven years. His 27 catches in Buffalo in 2017 were a career high. Hurns missed 11 games the past two years with injuries since recording 1,064 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in 2015.

Beasley followed a breakout 2016 season when he had 75 catches with just 36 in 2017. And Williams scored no touchdowns in 2017 for the first time in his career and recorded a career-low 10.7 yards per catch.

And of course there’s Gallup, who is a rookie third-round pick from Colorado State.

Lump it all together, the questions on the outside have validation.

“Every receiver got an edge on their shoulder,” Austin said. “I ain’t the only one with a story. Everyone got it done to them. Everybody is coming with that edge week. Nobody happy, nobody go to no Pro Bowl or any of those things What’s the point of you walking around here like you did something? You absolutely didn’t. ...Every day you got to fight for it until you get there.”