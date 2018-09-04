Beto O’Rourke reflects on his viral response to the NFL’s national anthem protests

What did Jerry Jones say about Nike’s new ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick?

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

September 04, 2018 05:02 PM

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made no secret of his opposition to the social justice protests during the national anthem.

So it was no surprise that he was asked about Nike, a major NFL sponsor, making former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick the face of a new ad campaign. Kaepernick started the protests in 2016.

Jones, however, punted on any expressions of criticism on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, citing Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the NFL.

“Yeah. First of all, I do have tremendous respect for Nike as a company and for Phil Knight and just everything they’ve meant to sports,” Jones said. “So, I do have a lot of respect for that. And because I’m in court, I’m being sued, individually as well as a team, this is litigation and I’m not going to be able to comment on it.”

Last week an arbitrator rejected the NFL’s request to dismiss Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the league. That means the case will proceed to a trial-like hearing.

Kaepernick, who has played in the NFL since 2016, filed a grievance against the league in October 2017, accusing owners of colluding to keep him off the field because of the protests.

