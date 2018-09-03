Running back Bo Scarbrough was signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad to replace Darius Jackson, who was picked up by the Green Bay Packers Monday morning.
Is massive running back Bo Scarbrough sticking around with the Cowboys?

September 03, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys put receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve and signed receiver Deonte Thompson to take Brown’s spot on the 53-man roster. Running back Bo Scarbrough was also signed to the practice squad. Scarbrough and Darius Jackson were both waived when Dallas cut its roster down to 53 on Saturday.

Jackson, who signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad on Sunday, was picked up by the Packers Monday morning.

Players on the Cowboys’ practice squad:

WR Dres Anderson (Utah)

T Jake Campos (Iowa State)

RB Jordan Chunn (Troy)

WR Lance Lenoir, Jr. (Western Illinois)

CB Donovan Olumba (Portland State)

LB Kyle Queiro (Northwestern)

DE Charles Tapper (Oklahoma)

RB Bo Scarbrough (Alabama)

