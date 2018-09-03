Is massive running back Bo Scarbrough sticking around with the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys put receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve and signed receiver Deonte Thompson to take Brown’s spot on the 53-man roster. Running back Bo Scarbrough was also signed to the practice squad. Scarbrough and Darius Jackson were both waived when Dallas cut its roster down to 53 on Saturday.



Jackson, who signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad on Sunday, was picked up by the Packers Monday morning.



Thompson signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys in March







Players on the Cowboys’ practice squad:

WR Dres Anderson (Utah)



T Jake Campos (Iowa State)



RB Jordan Chunn (Troy)



WR Lance Lenoir, Jr. (Western Illinois)



CB Donovan Olumba (Portland State)



LB Kyle Queiro (Northwestern)



DE Charles Tapper (Oklahoma)



RB Bo Scarbrough (Alabama)