Why TE Rico Gathers was arrested for marijuana possession hours before final cuts

Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested Friday night by Frisco police for possession of marijuana.

It couldn’t have come at a worse time for Gathers, who is on the roster bubble and the Cowboys set to make final cuts today at 3 p.m.

According to Frisco public information officer James Willis, Gathers was arrested about 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Parkwood Blvd.

Frisco police officers smelled marijuana coming from a parked car and found Gathers to be in possession of less than 2 ounces.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Gathers bonded out at about 10 a.m. Saturday after spending Friday night in jail.

The Cowboys were weighing whether to keep Gathers on the final roster as the fourth tight end behind Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz.

Gathers is still trying to make the transition to football after playing basketball in college at Baylor. When the Cowboys made him a sixth-round pick in 2016 it was a return for football for the first time since the eighth grade.