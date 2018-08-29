Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith named Ed Block Courage Award winner

Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Jaylon Smith was named the Ed Block Courage Award winner for the 2017 season.



Smith, who overcame a career-threatening knee injury in his last game for Notre Dame in 2015, missed his entire 2016 rookie season and played in all 16 games in 2017.



Smith earned the honor based on votes from his teammates. The honor was announced during the Cowboys luncheon on Wednesday, which helps raise funds and awareness for Happy Hill Farm in Granbury. Happy Hill Farm helps abused, neglected and at-risk children and is part of the Courage House National Support Network for Kids.



“It’s an honor to just to be part of that family and to be selected as one of those high-caliber guys,” Smith said. “My message is to [the kids] is to have a clear-eyed viewed. You can accomplish anything when you put your mind to it. I want to thank the [Jerry] Jones family and the Cowboys organization for believing in me. No one thought I’d ever play football again.”



The Cowboys play their preseason finale at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.



“I’m excited to get it over with,” Smith joked. “and get to the season.”

SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys Quaterback Dak Prescott talks about what he's seeing on the field with his teammates and Ezekial Elliot's work ethic.

SIGN UP