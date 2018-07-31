Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is helping minority businesses. Here’s how

Jaylon Smith wants to make a difference.



The Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker announced he’s launching the Jaylon Smith Minority Entrepreneurship Institute through his CEV Charitable Fund on Twitter Monday night.





The program aims to “provide financial funding, strategic planning, and mentorship for minority entrepreneurs,” Smith said after Tuesday’s morning walk through.



Smith said he’s an entrepreneur at heart and hopes he can help level the business playing field for minorities.

“It’s something I’ve always had a passion for,” he said. “Being able to provide this opportunity for minority entrepreneurs to really get that strategic execution plan, a mentorship, and financial funding is something that’s needed in this world.”

Smith said he’ll start in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and eventually to Dallas. Is he ready to present a start-up on Shark Tank?



“Eventually,” he said. “I’m going to start in my hometown and work my way to Dallas and then globally.”



The goal behind the program, Smith said, is to help minority businesses get their companies off the ground.



”It’s something that’s needed in this world to kind of close that gap. Minorities need that opportunity. So being in this position, I’m blessed to be able to help. Anyone able to help can contact my agent.”