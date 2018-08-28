Good signs: Cowboys’ Travis Frederick attending team meetings, watching practice from sideline

Travis Frederick was in his jersey watching practice from the sidelines Tuesday morning.



It’s another good sign for the Dallas Cowboys’ center, who is fighting Guillain-Barré syndrome, a very rare autoimmune disease.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said there’s nothing new to report on Frederick’s status, but the Dallas Cowboys’ center is attending team meetings getting and looked good on the sideline Sunday night during a preseason game against the Cardinals.





Great to see ⁦@tfrederick72⁩ on the sideline wearing his jersey for practice. Coach Jason Garrett says Frederick’s spirits are good and he’s been working out. pic.twitter.com/DLknBkCi2r — Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) August 28, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“He seems in good spirits. I know he’s working his way back into some workouts,” Garrett said Tuesday morning before practice. “I don’t want to get into how he’s feeling on that. You’d probably have to ask him about that directly. But it’s great to have him here. He’s been at meetings. He was at our meetings the other night before the game. He’s been around our football team, and that’s a really good thing.”



When Frederick announced the disease, his return was mostly left to speculation. But doctors caught the disease in an early stage and began IVIG treatment quickly, which can shorten the disease’s effects on a patient drastically, according to Dr. Farhan Siddiq, an endovascular neurosurgeon and the co-medical director of Texas Health Fort Worth’s Stroke and cerebrovascular disease program.





Travis Frederick is here tonight. Obviously not suiting up, but it’s nice to see him here. #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/Q0RIj3sJnO — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 26, 2018

“I want to say this again, our concern first and foremost is with Travis Frederick the man, the person, the husband, the father,” Garrett said. “We’re going to do everything we can to help him get himself back as he works through this and then we’ll figure out the football part of it later. But he’s just too important of a guy and I think just how he’s handled it up to this point is more evidence of the kind of person that he is. We care a great deal about him. We’ll take it step by step.”