Cowboys Live: Dak and first-team offense impress early in second preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys punted on their first possession but drove 34 yards on eight plays on their second to set up Dan Bailey’s 35-yard field goal in the first quarter Saturday night in a preseason game against the Bengals.

The first quarter finished with Dallas holding a 3-0 lead. The Cowboys held a massive time of possession advantage in the quarter: 11:28 to 3:32 and had six first downs compared to the Bengals’ zero. Rod Smith rushed for 36 yards on nine carries. Prescott completed 8 of 12 passes for 72 yards.

2nd quarter

Prescott led an 82-yard touchdown drive on the Cowboys’ third possession. Prescott connected with Terrance Williams on a six-yard scoring pass. Safety Chidobe Awuzie intercepted a pass with under a minute remaining in the half.

Prescott completed 10 of 15 passes for 86 yards and did not play after the Cowboys’ third possession. Smith had 49 yards on 13 carries in the first half.