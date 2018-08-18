Dak Prescott talks training camp staff and fans

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys rookie Leighton Vander Esch among those not playing tonight

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

August 18, 2018 06:31 PM

ARLINGTON

Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is among those not playing in the Dallas Cowboys’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium.

Vander Esch injured his groin at camp in Oxnard, Calif. 

Others who will not be playing tonight at running back Ezekiel Elliott, receivers Cole Beasley (groin), Deonte Thompson, Tavon Austin (hamstring) and Noah Brown and center Travis Frederick, who has dealt with stingers during camp.

