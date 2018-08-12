What has excited Jerry Jones about camp? Gregory, Prescott, Jayon Smith, Tavon Austin

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked to the media Sunday for the first time since the 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener and defensive end Randy Gregory’s ramp up to full padded practices.





Jones said he is excited about what he’s seen from Gregory, who hasn’t played since the end of the 2016 season because of an NFL suspension due to repeated violations of the substance policy.

Gregory won’t play in Saturday’s home preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals but he expects him to be ready to go for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

“I just know that his attitude, his want to, his genuineness, those are things that I’ve heard players talk about but I would say it’s mirrored all the way through and up through the organization,” Jones said. “Everybody here is rooting for him, he doesn’t want any slack but I know he sees the care that everybody has for him. I did notice some of his trademark skill out there on a couple of snaps that he took out there today. You could see that sleekness/sleuthness? He’s just got the ability to create some pressure.”

Jones readily acknowledges that Gregory’s ability to create pressure as an impact player is why the Cowboys have stayed patient with the 2015 second-round pick. Gregory has missed 30 of the last 32 games.

Jones said that Gregory is a player “who burns a candle and gives you a lot of not tolerance is the word but it gives you a lot of promise” because of his extraordinary ability.

“You get the ...’well, he wouldn’t be doing that for a down the line guy, they wouldn’t be that tolerant of a down the line guy’,” Jones said. That’s true that’s actually very true. It’s there because of the potential impact. That’s how come not only I do but players as well as coaches buy into that and give him every opportunity.”

Here are four things on the Cowboys from Jones’ chat with the media Sunday:





1. Jones said he wanted see more from the offense against the 49ers but didn’t need to risk any injuries.

He liked the way both the offense and defense competed. But he specifically pointed out the energy and spirit of receiver Tavon Austin, comparing him to Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

“I like the energy that No. 10 is bringing,” Jones said of Austin. “That’s inordinate because just by the nature of how we got him here and his pedigree, for him to bring along that really, it’s Michael Irvin-ish as far as the energy that he brings. I know the guys appreciate him. I certainly do from my perspective to have that kind of impact on his teammates at a time you have to call on it, I used to call it two-a-days, but training camp.

2. Jones said he is pleased with everything quarterback Dak Prescott has been doing in training camp, especially his focus on the task at hand.

“I was really pleased with what he’s doing,” Jones said. “I’ve been pleased all camp. I get the benefit of what is going on off the field. I get the benefit of what goes on in the meetings, what they’re trying to do and what they’re getting done, his grasp of where we’re trying to go with the offense, all of that. I’m really pleased. I’m really pleased with how focused and how it should be, how much he has zeroed in on the task at hand.”

It goes without saying that Jones was speaking of how Prescott has not let the swirling controversy surrounding his anthem comments impact his play in camp.

3. Jones said the play of linebacker Jaylon Smith justifies the chance the Cowboys took by drafting him in the second round in 2016 after suffering a potentially career-threatening knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame.

“What I’m seeing right here, right now, what I’ve seen so far, what I saw in the offseason, completely justifies our drafting him in the second round,” Jones said. “Completely. He’s really not only got a chance to really help us on the field, he’s one of our potential cornerstones. In every way, leadership as well as player.”

4. Jones can’t talk about the protest during the anthem because of a league-wide gag order. But he also declined to comment on the picture of him wearing his cap during the national anthem during a ceremony to open training camp.

“No. No. No,” Jones said.

5. Jones also had comment on the progress of defensive tackle David Irving, who did not report to training camp because he needed to focus on personal issues. Jones said Irving, who is reportedly getting counseling and working out a facility owned by Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer, was still in California.

“It’s the nature of the rules are that I can’t talk to him or speak about him,” Jones said.

Irving has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the substance abuse policy but his ban doesn’t begin until the Sunday before the season.