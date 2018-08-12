What does Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott say about NFL’s controversial new helmet rule?

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott understands the premise behind the NFL’s controversial new helmet rule but says it doesn’t affect his game.

Starting with the 2018 season, players will be penalized and even ejected for lowering their head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent. The rule has gotten mixed reviews in the preseason from players across the league.

Elliott is not fazed.

“I think it’s all for the better of the game,” Elliott said. “I think they’re trying to protect players. You see a lot of neck injuries, you see a lot of spine injuries, you see a lot of head injuries. They’re just trying to protect us players. I don’t think it will really affect my game much. Just the league trying to take steps for it to serve the players in this league.”

The rule pertains to offensive players as well as defensive players and could potentially entangle running backs on short yardage and goal line dives into the line of scrimmage.

But Elliott is seemingly unconcerned, for now.

“I don’t think it is really so much for running backs,” Elliott said. “I think it’s really mostly for defenseless players. Most of the time, a running back is not going to be a defenseless player unless you’re catching the ball. A lot of times it’s going to be receivers. Like I said, it’s for the betterment of the game, to make it more safe.”