Former Texas safety Earl Thomas told the Seattle Seahawks to pay him or trade in an Instagram post on Monday, giving renewed hope of a trade to the Dallas Cowboys.
Why is Earl Thomas in Texas right in the middle of his holdout with the Seahawks?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

August 08, 2018 03:42 PM

Nobody knows when Earl Thomas’ holdout is going to end.

Last week, Thomas authored an article in ‘The Players Tribune’ that basically told the Seattle Seahawks, his current team, to give him an extension or trade him.

And Thomas’ latest trip is not likely to put water on the speculation that he might end up a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

On Wednesday, the former University of Texas star was spotted at a Longhorns’ practice in Austin.

Thomas, who grew up in Orange, Texas, has made it clear he wants to play for the team he rooted for when he was younger if Seattle’s front office doesn’t hand him a new contract.

The two NFC East teams have reportedly had discussions about a trade involving Thomas, but they have yet to reach an agreement.

Right after the Seahawks beat the Cowboys in Arlington last December, Thomas told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to “come get me.”

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas explains why asked Jason Garrett to "come get" him in the off-season.

