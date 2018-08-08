Why is Earl Thomas in Texas right in the middle of his holdout with the Seahawks?

Nobody knows when Earl Thomas’ holdout is going to end.

Last week, Thomas authored an article in ‘The Players Tribune’ that basically told the Seattle Seahawks, his current team, to give him an extension or trade him.

And Thomas’ latest trip is not likely to put water on the speculation that he might end up a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

On Wednesday, the former University of Texas star was spotted at a Longhorns’ practice in Austin.

Earl Thomas and Michael Huff keeping a close eye on the Texas DBs at practice today. pic.twitter.com/8fd28aa4Eh — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) August 8, 2018

Thomas, who grew up in Orange, Texas, has made it clear he wants to play for the team he rooted for when he was younger if Seattle’s front office doesn’t hand him a new contract.

The two NFC East teams have reportedly had discussions about a trade involving Thomas, but they have yet to reach an agreement.

Right after the Seahawks beat the Cowboys in Arlington last December, Thomas told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to “come get me.”

