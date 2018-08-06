Here is what Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said about the struggles in the passing game

Let’s be honest, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys’ passing game has been anything but a work of art so far in training camp.





Reasons abound for the struggles, including a lack of chemistry with the revamped receiver corps that has been hamstrung (no pun intended) by a constant rotation at receiver because of injuries and stout play by the Cowboys defense, especially cornerbacks Chido Awuzie, Byron Jones and Anthony Brown, which in itself is something be excited about.





But the numbers in the passing game are what they are and they aren’t pretty.





Prescott has completed 67 of 93 passes with three touchdowns and four interceptions in team and seven on seven so far in training camp.

Two came on Sunday, including a Pick-6 by Brown.





And the three touchdowns all came on Sunday, ending the Amber Alert for passing scores for the first-team offense after none came through the six padded practices.

The three touchdowns on Sunday were to running back Rod Smith in seven on seven and running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight end Geoff Swaim in team.

It must be noted that there have been none to a receiver outside of unlikely scramble situations where he bought time in seven on seven when there is been no pass rush.